Finishing public housing project within 4 years a challenge, industry leader says

Creating 380 new public housing units and immediately renovating 110 over the next four years might be too ambitious considering the labour and supply shortage plaguing the building industry, according to the head of the province's construction association.

John-Ryan Morrison, Construction Association of New Brunswick executive director, says the $102.2-million public housing project announced Monday is much needed, but the timeline is "aggressive," and the province has not consulted with the construction companies he represents.

"I was kind of surprised with some of the dollar amounts and the kind of timelines that they have," Morrison told Information Morning Fredericton.

He said a skilled labour shortage is causing "huge delays" in projects, with almost every single construction project going over budget and over time.

The cost of materials have gone up more than 80 per cent in the last two years, diesel is up 300 per cent, and supply chain delays compound the problem, he said.

Morrison said it's difficult to help when there were no talks between the province and his association before the announcement was already made.

"We're the largest construction association in the province and we weren't consulted. So it's hard to provide this advice after an announcement has been put out there."

CBC News asked the Department of Social Development about what factors were considered and whether officials factored in workers shortages and the rising cost of supplies before arriving at this timeline.

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard speaks to reporters after Monday's housing announcement in Saint John. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In an emailed statement, spokesperson Rebecca Howland said the department is aware of the challenges facing the construction industry.

"With more than 8,000 households on the waiting list for affordable housing, the department understands the urgency to get the construction underway," she said.

Howland said the province is planning to issue a formal request for proposals "as soon as possible," and plans to work with municipalities and groups like the Construction Association of New Brunswick to make sure the projects are done "in the most efficient way possible."

How does the building process work?

For government builds, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure would tender the work. How long the tender process takes would depend on whether the department has the specifications and the size of the project.

"It has to be posted for 30-some days and then there's a 21-day award period," Morrison said. "There's less and less New Brunswick companies willing to bid on New Brunswick work ... which also increases the cost, because the less competitive marketplace equals higher costs."

He said because of the skilled labour shortage, contractors have to be more selective of the work they're doing. And contractors would typically choose private projects because there's no prompt payment legislation in New Brunswick, and the province is sometimes slower to pay. He said that legislation would force a government or private company to pay within 30 days of receiving an invoice.

"Right now you hear stories of it taking 90-120 days for payment on invoices," he said. "We can't bid on the next project if we haven't been paid for the last one, so that causes a huge delay in growing the industry."

Morrison said his organization has been advocating for 10 years for this legislation and plans to keep doing so. Ontario created this legislation in 2019, and Alberta and Saskatchewan already have it.

"All I know is, you know, we've seen a lot of provincial projects not being awarded this year because the budgets approved haven't matched up with the cost of construction and the cost of inflation."

Recruiting workers is essential

Morrison said New Brunswick would be short about 10,000 construction workers in the next three to four years. And New Brunswick is not the only province looking for workers, so aggressive recruitment is needed.

"We have to recruit from across the country," he said. "We need to make it as attractive as we can for people from across the country to come. We need to improve the immigration policies, to help promote skilled trades as an accepted trade to come into the country."