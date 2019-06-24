How the 2018 election delayed Fredericton's Victoria Circle from opening on time

A major road construction project that was expected to wrap up soon, won't be completed for another few weeks.

In March, the city said construction of the Victoria Circle roundabout at the bottom of Smythe Street would be completed by the middle of October. Now, drivers will have to wait until Nov. 1 to use it.

Greg McCann, a project engineer for the City of Fredericton, said the delay was caused by a problem getting funding confirmation from the province because of last year's provincial election.

McCann said the roundabout is part of a provincially designated highway.

"We were late getting that funding confirmation from the province," he said. "So we were late awarding the project. Late getting going on it, and that kind of trickled through to the project being late with the completion date.

The province contributed $748,000 to the project, which cost a total of $3 million.

A mock-up of the proposed roundabout at Smythe, King and Brunswick streets. (City of Fredericton)

Part of the project involved replacing water pipes that were 70 to 90 years old.

McCann said the majority of the piping has been put in place, and crews are now putting in new curbing.

This means, starting Wednesday, southbound traffic will be detoured along Woodstock Road, up through Rookwood Avenue, Waggoners Lane and then back onto Smythe Street. Truck traffic will detour through Woodstock Road, onto Hanwell Road, Waggoners Lane and then onto Smythe Street.

Victoria Circle is the latest in a series of roundabouts that have been built in the city over the past few years.

Last year, the city opened a roundabout at Ring Road and Two Nations Crossing.

Fredericton saw its first traffic circle built in 2015 at the top of Smythe Street.

Sean Lee, the city's assistant director of engineering and operations, said Victoria Circle is one of the more "complex" projects.

"The contractor has been working hard to make up lost time," he said.

CBC News has asked for an interview with the province about the delay in funding and is waiting for a response.

Weather and road repairs

Portions of both Smythe Street have been closed since May. But it's expected to open in mid-October. The city has replaced water and sewer lines in the area. Now, it's resurfacing the streets.

As temperatures start to drop, construction crews have to be careful.

Paving is usually done by Oct. 15, McCann said, so after that you're watching the temperature, you're watching the weather a lot more.