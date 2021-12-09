Total closures of Saint John's Harbour Bridge expected today and tomorrow

Commuters should expect Saint John's Harbour Bridge to be sporadically shut down this week.

The province says drivers should expect "intermittent full-bridge closures," so crews can repave the road.

"The closures will allow for asphalt trucks to pass through to the site," says a notice on the Department of Transportation website. "Flaggers will be on site conducting traffic control during this time."

The notice does not say when people should expect the total closures, or how many closures there will be on Thursday and Friday.

Lane reduction extended to December

The bridge has been reduced to two lanes for the last two seasons as part of a provincial five-year overhaul project. The two-lane reduction is expected to last longer than expected this year.

Last week, Transportation Minister Jeff Carr told Information Morning the resurfacing is expected to be done before the end of November.

However, weather has delayed the paving of the east end of the bridge, the department said, and that's planned for the week of Dec. 5.

Once paving is done, the department said crews will move the barriers and paint lines, ending work on the bridge for the winter seasons.

The closures and lane-reductions are expected to end Dec. 16.