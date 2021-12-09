Content
New Brunswick

Total closures of Saint John's Harbour Bridge expected today and tomorrow

Commuters should expect the bridge to be intermittently but totally shut down Thursday and Friday.

'Intermitent' total closures expected as crews repave road

Hadeel Ibrahim · CBC News ·
Harbour Bridgehas been reduced to two lanes for the last two years as crews work on a five-year overhaul project. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Commuters should expect Saint John's Harbour Bridge to be sporadically shut down this week.

The province says drivers should expect "intermittent full-bridge closures," so crews can repave the road.

"The closures will allow for asphalt trucks to pass through to the site," says a notice on the Department of Transportation website. "Flaggers will be on site conducting traffic control during this time."

The notice does not say when people should expect the total closures, or how many closures there will be on Thursday and Friday.

Lane reduction extended to December

The bridge has been reduced to two lanes for the last two seasons as part of a provincial five-year overhaul project. The two-lane reduction is expected to last longer than expected this year.

Last week, Transportation Minister Jeff Carr told Information Morning the resurfacing is expected to be done before the end of November.

Information Morning - Saint John12:03Harbour Bridge update
Multiple construction projects along Route 1 are testing the patience of driversm especially the Harbour Bridge. New Brunswick Transportation Minister Jeff Carr has some answers for the thousands who cross the bridge every day.

However, weather has delayed the paving of the east end of the bridge, the department said, and that's planned for the week of Dec. 5.

Once paving is done, the department said crews will move the barriers and paint lines, ending work on the bridge for the winter seasons.

The closures and lane-reductions are expected to end Dec. 16.

Hadeel Ibrahim

Hadeel Ibrahim is a reporter with CBC New Brunswick based in Saint John. She reports in English and Arabic. Email: hadeel.ibrahim@cbc.ca.

