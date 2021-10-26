'Net-zero' building, training centre, could be coming to Fredericton

The Canadian Home Builders' Association of New Brunswick plans to build a facility in Fredericton to show contractors how to build more energy-efficient homes.

On Monday, Fredericton city council passed the first and second readings of a zoning amendment bylaw to allow for the construction of a "Centre for Residential Construction Excellence," which will serve as a training centre dedicated to teaching homeowners, renovators and home builders how to construct "net-zero" homes, said Claudia Simmons, the association's CEO.

Net-zero homes are those that produce as much energy as they consume by using solar panels or wind turbines to generate electricity, while using advanced insulation materials to help regulate the internal temperature, Simmons said.

Claudia Simmons, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders' Association of New Brunswick, said the centre will help prepare local contractors for updated building codes that are expected to require homes be 'net-zero' by 2030. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Simmons said the single-storey building at 745 Cliffe Street will be wheelchair accessible, and complete with a large training area, offices, a kitchen and washroom facilities

It's also going to have a resource library, demonstrations and wall cutouts as training props for the instructors, she said.

"Homeowners can come in any day of the week, Monday through Friday, nine to five, and we can help them and discuss and train them on their net-zero dreams."

According to a report by the city's planning advisory committee, the site would need to be rezoned in order to permit an instructional facility.

The federal government is planning to introduce building codes requiring homes to be net-zero-ready by 2030, along with further net-zero goals by 2050. Simmons said her association wants to take the lead and make sure home builders in the province are prepared.

"When you represent an industry, whether it's home building or accounting, for example, you have a responsibility to that industry to provide the training and the professional certification to basically keep your members the industry best-in-class.

"And that's really what we're doing right now ... That's our goal and that's really our reason to be."

Blueprints show plans for the centre, which would include an instructional facility and offices. (City of Fredericton)

Simmons said the hope is to break ground on the construction next fall, and have the building move-in ready by fall 2023. But the project won't go untouched by the country-wide shortage of builders and materials, she said.

"We're hopeful for the fall of 2023. Hopefully, this pandemic will be behind us and we can get down to business."

City of Fredericton staff, in their planning advisory committee report, recommended council approve the zoning amendment so long as the proponent submit final designs that are in accordance to the ones already submitted, and that a storm water management plan be provided to the satisfaction of the director of engineering and operations.