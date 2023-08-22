Construction worker killed in Dieppe incident

A worker has died after a workplace accident at a construction site in Dieppe on Monday.

Laragh Dooley, a spokesperson for WorkSafeNB, confirmed the incident and said an active investigation is underway.

The incident occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on Ulysse Drive, which is part of the Dover Estates mobile home park.

The worker was employed by Perfection Contracting, according to WorkSafe.

Nancy Muise-Keats, a resident on Ulysse Drive, told Radio-Canada she saw people at work with an excavator for much of the day on Monday.

"It was very tragic and really sad," she said in French.

"I guess it happened really fast."

As of Tuesday afternoon, an excavator remained at the construction site, blocked by yellow caution tape.

Dooley said that because the investigation is active, no other details can be shared at this time.

"Our condolences go out to the worker's family, friends, and workplace. At WorkSafeNB our vision is to make New Brunswick the safest place to work, and every tragedy such as this deeply saddens us," Dooley said in a statement.

WorkSafe said no other agency is assisting in the investigation.