RCMP officer says blows against man during arrest were a 'distraction' technique

An RCMP officer accused of assaulting a man during an arrest says he delivered repeated punches to the man, but these were "distraction blows" to get the situation under control.

Closing arguments have wrapped up Thursday at the trial in Campellton of Const. Pierrick Caron. He won't know the verdict until February.

Caron is accused of assault against André Mercier during an altercation on July 2, 2021, outside a Tim Hortons restaurant on Roseberry Street.

Testifying in his own defence, Caron said he'd already had dealings with Mercier that day at a Sobeys store in Campbellton.

Called to a disturbance

The store had requested a trespass notice be issued against Mercier, which was done without incident

Later that day, Caron said, he was called to a disturbance at the Tim Hortons, where he said Mercier appeared to be intoxicated.

Officer appears to strike suspect several times in the head and chest area in video.

A manager from Tim Hortons, Sabrina Savoie, testified earlier that she called the RCMP because Mercier was inside the restaurant behaving erratically, and staff felt uncomfortable.

Savoie said Caron arrived and tried to persuade Mercier to go outside to talk. Shortly after they left the building, she noticed the two of them in a physical altercation.

Caron said he suspected after speaking with Mercier that Mercier had committed a robbery.

Things escalated during Caron's attempt to arrest Mercier.

Distraction technique

Caron said he used what he described as a "distraction" technique on Mercier.

He admitted to punching him repeatedly but said the goal of the blows was to control the situation not to hurt Mercier.

Marco Savoie, owner of a nearby gas station, testified that he intervened to help the police officer, who seemed to be having difficulty controlling the man.

Savoie said he held the man's ankles until two other officers arrived.

Rémi Savoie, who recorded the video of the incident, testified he did so because what was happening didn't seem right.

Judge Brigitte Sivret heard from seven witnesses and Caron during three days of testimony.

A verdict is expected Feb 28.