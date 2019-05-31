Tests suggest woman accused of refusing breathalyzer was capable of giving sample, court hears

Hospital tests given to Connie McLean 10 days after she was pulled over by police last year suggest she had enough lung capacity to provide a breathalyzer sample.

That's according to testimony given Friday by McLean's family physician, Dr. Diane Stackhouse, who was answering questions under cross-examination.

McLean, 65, is on trial for refusing to provide a breathalyzer sample. She was pulled over March 2, 2018, near her home in Shannon, N.B., south of Cambridge-Narrows.

RCMP Const. Mathieu Vachon had previously testified that he gave McLean multiple chances to provide a sample, but that on the first four tries, he said he couldn't hear her exhale.

He wrote her up for refusal and confiscated her licence. Her vehicle was impounded.

Stackhouse, who had been treating McLean for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, heard about the incident and told the court she ordered updated tests for her patient at the Sussex Health Centre.

The tests were conducted March 12 and the results were entered into evidence.

Stackhouse said that those results indicated McLean's lung capacity was low enough that she qualified for COPD drug coverage.

Then Crown prosecutor Elaina Campbell asked Stackhouse if McLean would have had the capacity to provide a breathalyzer sample that same testing day. Stackhouse said yes.

Campbell also pointed out that the doctor had noted in previous charts that McLean had been functional, in spite of her lung condition and even capable of running her snowblower back in January.

Decision expected July 5

Weeks after losing her licence, McLean gave an interview to the CBC News.

In that interview, she said she had told the police officer that she'd had only one beer that day before dinner, hours before she'd been pulled over around 8:30 p.m.

She said she felt no concern about giving a breathalyzer sample.

The problem, she said, was her lungs. She demonstrated how hard it was to blow through a straw, which is much like the mouthpiece of a breathalyzer.

After hearing closing arguments, provincial court Judge Marco Cloutier said he would give his decision July 5.