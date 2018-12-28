'Big sister, little sister' celebrate match made 25 years ago

Back in 1993, Connie Keating had just graduated from university and was back home in Moncton when, at the age of 23, she decided to pursue a longtime goal.

"I had always wanted to be a Big Sister … so I went to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters office and presented myself."

It didn't take long for her to be matched with a shy, 14-year old girl whose application with the non-profit organization was about to expire.

"All I knew is her age, she was from a single-parent home and she had a little brother … when I read the match I thought, 'It's a go. I can't say no. I thought that it would be perfect.'"

That new "little sister" was Chrystal Sarson, who remembers Connie being "kind and supportive."

"My mom was working so it didn't leave much time for other things," she said. "To have that consistent person that was there, that you could count on — teenagers need that."

'Am I really being a good big sister?'

Keating says she and her new little sister spent time together going to the movies and the park, baking and bowling.

It had a huge impact. If it wasn't for her I don't know if I would have got through some of my situations. - Chrystal Sarson

"She was shy for a long time, so I did the planning and she followed along, but there was never much ever said and so always, in my head, I'm wondering, 'Am I really being a good big sister? Do I know what 14-year-olds like?'"

At times, Keating questioned whether she was having an impact.

"[Chrystal] didn't talk that much but that was fine," Keating said. "She always came along, always did what I planned … 'Whatever you want to do,' was often what she said.

"After a while — after she trusted me — she was having some challenges as most teenagers do, and so we talked a lot about a lot of serious stuff and I just supported her and encouraged her hopefully to make the right decisions."

Connie Keating and Chrystal Sarson say the match has become a lifelong friendship. (Submitted by Connie Keating)

It wasn't until the two women connected years later that Sarson was able to express to Keating what their time together had meant.

"It had a huge impact," she said. "If it wasn't for her I don't know if I would have got through some of my situations."

Sarson said that as a teenager struggling with peer pressure and boy troubles, having someone to talk to was important.

"You can make a difference in someone's life and you could be the factor that turns them from the bad way to the good way."

Reunited over the years

While their official match ended almost exactly 20 years ago, the two women have remained friends.

I can't put it all into words how important our relationship has been to me. The times we connect again are times when we both needed each other. - Connie Keating

Sarson said Keating has a knack for always being there to support her when she needs it most.

"She was there when my father passed away, she was there for my wedding, and my mother just recently passed and she's been there.

"Losing my mom — it's been a huge struggle for me and we don't have a huge supportive family, so having her has helped me."

Keating said that 25 year ago, when they were matched by Big Brothers, Big Sisters, she wouldn't have guessed how important they would be to one another. She credited Sarson with teaching her to be a better mother and a better teacher.

"I can't put it all into words how important our relationship has been to me," she said. "The times we connect again are times when we both needed each other."