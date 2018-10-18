Concern grows for historic home of Fredericton author and broadcaster

The Fredericton Heritage Trust says the former home of a nationally recognized writer and broadcaster is badly in need of repair.

"It looks crooked primarily because of this porch," said Marion Beyea, a member of the trust and president of the Association Heritage New Brunswick.

The Brunswick Street house once belonged to children's author and CBC personality Mary Grannan. It has a large glass-windowed porch that looks like it's sinking into the ground.

"It isn't on a foundation so that would need repairs to make it level," said Beyea. "Being a framed house and a simple construction … it wouldn't be that big of a job to bring it back to a good condition."

Historical site

Grannan's stories and programs, such as Maggie Muggins and Just Mary were loved by a wide audience.

Grannan died in 1975 and in 1999 her family home was named a provincial historic building, meaning it's protected and can't be torn down without permission.

But there aren't any regulations for upkeep or maintenance, which the house badly needs.

"There isn't the teeth that requires maintenance of buildings and that creates a difficulty because if they are allowed to deteriorate too much, they are beyond a practical means of saving them," Beyea said.

Beyea says the Heritage Trust is looking into what regulations could be put in place to prompt maintenance before houses like Grannan's fall into such poor condition.

She says it could include something like a grant scheme or tax abatement.

Marion Beyea hopes something can be done to save Grannan's house from falling into further disrepair. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

The property owner, Seth Chippin, wasn't available for an interview. He did say he is willing to work with heritage groups and the city to maintain the house. ​

Just Mary

In March 2018, Grannan was named a person of national historic significance by Parks Canada. A new plaque recognizing that honour that will be placed on the house in the coming months.

Grannan became a celebrity when her programs went to air on CBC.

"She was such a well-known personality," said Margaret Hume, who wrote a biography of Grannan, called Just Mary.

"She would be asked to show up in parades in Toronto. And when she launched a new book they would have a lineup of kids right out the door waiting for signatures."

In many ways, Hume said Grannan was a pioneer. In 1945, she won the copyright to all of the books based on her writing.

"When (CBC) began to bring out books based on her Just Mary stories, CBC felt they owned it. She had to get a lawyer and fight for her copyright over the books," said Hume.

"After that (time) CBC had first broadcasting rights of her stories but after six months she could take that material and publish it herself and she did that."

Property owner Seth Chippin says he is willing to work with heritage groups and the city to maintain the house. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

Hume said she would like to see a statue of Grannan erected somewhere in Fredericton, to bring her back to the forefront of local history.

"Anytime a woman's voice has been heard and then disappears it's sad," said children's author Sheree Fitch.

"In terms of our literary history and heritage in Atlantic Canada I think Mary Grannan is an underappreciated and really incredible woman, who made a mark and entertained generations of children."

Author Sheree Fitch would make a sort of pilgrimage to Grannan's house. (Submitted by Nimbus)

As an aspiring author, Fitch said she would often visit Grannan's house.

"I did my little pilgrimage every time I could," she said. "I'd go by Brunswick Street and stand by the house and think, I want to be a writer too."

Beyea said she would like to see the house better commemorate Grannan, and suggested a children's museum might work.

"There's a lot of potential to make use of the house," she said. "To do some things which would be very valuable."