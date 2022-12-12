A day at the food bank: A photo essay on giving, kindness and community

Ronald Rowney unloads bags of donations from a van into the Oromocto Food Bank. (Gary Weekes)

I have never had any direct connection with food insecurity, but have known families that use food banks and some who even "dumpster dive," partially because of the enormous waste by our supermarkets and partially by circumstance.



The topic of food insecurity led me to apply for — and receive — a Canada Council grant allowing me to begin my own "Every Person Project," exploring how we shop for our food.

So being assigned to photograph activity at the Oromocto Food Bank presented an unbelievable opportunity to look at another side of an ever-growing concern that affects us all.

Jane Buckley, executive director of the food bank, leads a team of enthusiastic volunteers. Many of them are retirees, but there's also a sprinkling of students and a few others still in the workforce.

Howard Baird unpacks a load of food donations at the Oromocto Food Bank. (Gary Weekes)

All together, they present is a well-oiled and caring machine, with each volunteer knowing their role — and the good that they provide by doing so.

I was immediately welcomed which made my conversations and research easy.

My photographs reveal the efforts and co-ordination needed to provide good food for those in need.

Behind a camera, I'm usually detached from events surrounding me, but to see the incredible amounts of food that would normally go to waste being purposefully used brought about a tear.

The hope that is imbued into every box of food, every backpack and every Christmas present made possible by the Oromocto Food Bank shows that no one should go without.

I've learned a lot from this experience.

Part of the Oromocto Food Bank is turned into 'Santa's Workshop,' as hundreds of toys are delivered with food hampers during the holiday season. Lorraine Dawe sorts through some of the donations. (Gary Weekes)

Arthur Hudlin, left, and Jack Harris unload a truckload of donated groceries. (Gary Weekes)

Julia Wamboldt unpacks cartons of food. (Gary Weekes)

Oromocto Food Bank volunteer Carol Stanley prepares an order. (Gary Weekes)

Volunteer Julia Wamboldt prepares hampers for Christmas orders at the Oromocto Food Bank. (Gary Weekes)

Kaitlin Hanson volunteers at the Oromocto Food Bank. (Gary Weekes)

Graham Gardiner cuts up vegetables for an order at the Oromocto Food Bank. He is among many students who volunteer weekly. (Gary Weekes)

Debbie Maksymnuk is busy preparing hampers for delivery. (Gary Weekes)