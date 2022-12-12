Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Community·Portraits of Kindness

A day at the food bank: A photo essay on giving, kindness and community

When photographer Gary Weekes dropped by the Oromocto Food Bank, he found a buzz of activity in preparation for the holiday season. See what he captured through his lens.

Volunteers lend support to growing need during this holiday season

Gary Weekes · for CBC ·
Man wearing ball cap with a grey moustache unloading bags of food from the back of van.
Ronald Rowney unloads bags of donations from a van into the Oromocto Food Bank. (Gary Weekes)

I have never had any direct connection with food insecurity, but have known families that use food banks and some who even "dumpster dive," partially because of the enormous waste by our supermarkets and partially by circumstance. 

The topic of food insecurity led me to apply for — and receive — a Canada Council grant allowing me to begin my own "Every Person Project," exploring how we shop for our food.

So being assigned to photograph activity at the Oromocto Food Bank presented an unbelievable opportunity to look at another side of an ever-growing concern that affects us all. 

Jane Buckley, executive director of the food bank, leads a team of enthusiastic volunteers. Many of them are retirees, but there's also a sprinkling of students and a few others still in the workforce. 

Man with glasses and ball cap looking through a shelf of food at the food bank. Black and White photo.
Howard Baird unpacks a load of food donations at the Oromocto Food Bank. (Gary Weekes)

All together, they present is a well-oiled and caring machine, with each volunteer knowing their role — and the good that they provide by doing so.

I was immediately welcomed which made my conversations and research easy.

My photographs reveal the efforts and co-ordination needed to provide good food for those in need. 

Behind a camera, I'm usually detached from events surrounding me, but to see the incredible amounts of food that would normally go to waste being purposefully used brought about a tear.

The hope that is imbued into every box of food, every backpack and every Christmas present made possible by the Oromocto Food Bank shows that no one should go without.

I've learned a lot from this experience. 

Woman in blue shirt wearing glasses holding a grocery bag and surrounded by donated toys.
Part of the Oromocto Food Bank is turned into 'Santa's Workshop,' as hundreds of toys are delivered with food hampers during the holiday season. Lorraine Dawe sorts through some of the donations. (Gary Weekes)
Two older men reach into the back of a pick-up truck and unload bags and boxes of food for the food bank. (Black and white photo)
Arthur Hudlin, left, and Jack Harris unload a truckload of donated groceries. (Gary Weekes)
Woman kneeling unpacking boxes of food. Only top of her brown haired head shown.
Julia Wamboldt unpacks cartons of food. (Gary Weekes)
Older woman wearing a hair net and glasses, a stiped sweater and an arpon preparing food at the food bank.
Oromocto Food Bank volunteer Carol Stanley prepares an order. (Gary Weekes)
Woman with hair in a braid leans over a carton of food at a food bank, unpacking the carton. Black and white photo.
Volunteer Julia Wamboldt prepares hampers for Christmas orders at the Oromocto Food Bank. (Gary Weekes)
Young woman with a broad smile sporting glasses stands before a box of food at the food bank.
Kaitlin Hanson volunteers at the Oromocto Food Bank. (Gary Weekes)
Young male student sporting a ball cap and a hoodie cuts up mushrooms on a counter at a food bank.
Graham Gardiner cuts up vegetables for an order at the Oromocto Food Bank. He is among many students who volunteer weekly. (Gary Weekes)
Oder woman, grey hair, with hair net, holds a bunch of green grapes and she prepares an order at the food bank.
Debbie Maksymnuk is busy preparing hampers for delivery. (Gary Weekes)

Portraits of Kindness is a visual project in which CBC Atlantic hires photographers to visit their local food bank and capture acts of kindness through their lens. The project coincides with CBC's Make A Season Kind campaign in support of food banks in Atlantic Canada.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gary Weekes

Contributor

Gary Weekes is a freelance photographer and filmmaker based in Fredericton. His commissioned work is varied, working with clients such as CBC, RBC and the Fredericton Playhouse. Gary's fine art photography is represented by The Gallery on Queen. You can find him on Instagram at @garysweekes.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now