Join us for Information Morning in the Summer

Information Morning in the Summer returns this July and August. Beginning on Monday, July 3, you'll hear a province-wide summer edition of the show with guest hosts Khalil Akhtar and Colleen Kitts-Goguen taking turns at the mic.

Your regular show hosts, Jeanne Armstrong, Jonna Brewer and Julia Wright won't be going far. In fact, you may even see them as they take time to visit communities to meet people and discover stories from across New Brunswick. You'll hear them on the morning show this summer as they share more about the interesting people they meet and the places they go. The three hosts will be back in their chairs after Labour Day.

Meet your summer guest hosts, Khalil Akhtar and Colleen Kitts-Goguen

Colleen Kitts-Goguen and Khalil Akhtar will take turns at the mic on Information Morning in the Summer. (CBC)

Khalil Akhtar

Khalil Akhtar joined the CBC in 2002. Since then he has worked as a news reporter, producer and radio host in New Brunswick and British Columbia. For 13 years, he hosted a weekly column about food issues that aired on CBC Radio programs across Canada. Hear Khalil on Information Morning in the Summer throughout July and most of August.

Colleen Kitts-Goguen

Colleen Kitts-Goguen is an award-winning journalist with CBC New Brunswick. Originally from Moncton, she now lives in Fredericton where she is a senior writer for CBC News and a backfill host for radio current affairs programs. Colleen will be with you the weeks of August 14 and 21.

Weekly giveaways

Tune in each week for a chance to win fabulous prizes featuring local New Brunswick items and some of our most popular CBC swag. Whether you like to hike, read, cook or just simply relax in your own backyard, tune in to find out how to get your hands on these cool summer prizes.

How to listen

Hear Information Morning in the Summer on CBC Radio One or on CBC Listen, in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton.