Community members line up to pay respects to fallen Fredericton officers

Many took the opportunity Thursday to pay their respects to two Fredericton police officers killed in the line of duty last Friday.

Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, were among four people killed in the shootings on the north side of the city. They were responding to a call of shots fired when shot at an apartment complex. Also killed were civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The accused gunman, Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

The public visitation was organized to allow residents and others to offer their condolences to the families of the two constables.

Hundreds lined up at the Fredericton Convention Centre ballroom before the doors opened at 2 p.m.

Costello was a 20-year veteran of the force, a husband and father of four. Burns, a wife and mother of three, had been a constable for two years and served as auxiliary for two years before that.

Reaffirming

Chuck Elgee, who recently retired as a sergeant from the Saint John Police Force after 32 years, said this kind of outpouring of support was reaffirming and touching.

"When you saw all these people, all these civilians pouring out their feelings to us, it actually makes you feel even better about being a police officer. You know that most people back us up, respect us, and that's a good feeling."

Junior Woodland, a former sergeant who retired from the Fredericton Police Force in 2004, said he knew both officers and had worked with Costello for six years.

"I was in charge of patrol, and this is something that is always in the back of your mind," Woodland said. "Something like this is going to happen.

"It's been tough, it's been tough. I've been going to the police station a lot, the drop-in centre, those areas. So."

Junior Woodland, a retired sergeant from the Fredericton Police Force, said something like the Fredericton slayings last Friday was a possibility always in the back of his mind. (Jon Collicott/CBC) He said attending the visitation was important to him and he was not surprised to see the size of the crowd waiting to enter.

"I didn't expect anything less."

The evening visitation was set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those attending could sign books of condolence for the two officers.

Strong support

Les Jones said he works with Burns's husband, Steve and attended to pay his respects.

"They're a strong family and they have a strong community behind them," he said.

In another part of the city, Feleena Byno and Jenna Vandeborre were planting a message of support to the police, first responders and city.

A flower bed will feature the black ribbon being worn for the fallen officers and the words, 'Fredericton Strong.' (Jon Collicott/CBC)

"We are trying to put together a carpet bed," Byno said. "The symbol on the other side is the ribbon, that represents the police department, and trying to put the letters 'Fredericton Strong' on this side.

"It's definitely probably the hardest bed I've ever had to make. But just trying to stay positive."

Preparations for Saturday's regimental funeral service continued Thursday.

Funeral service

A regimental funeral service for Burns and Costello is scheduled for 1 p.m. AT at the Aitken University Centre and will not be open to the public because the arena can only accommodate about 4,300 people.

Priority will be given to the families of the fallen officers, Fredericton Police Force members and other law enforcement personnel.

Deputy Chief Marc Gaudet said thousands of law enforcement personnel and first responders from around the continent will be joining the Fredericton police to pay tribute to the two officers.

They will parade from Fredericton High School to the Aitken Centre beginning at 12 p.m. The public is invited to line the parade route for the procession.

Fredericton police will be joined by members of other police forces, RCMP and first responders for the funeral parade procession. (City of Fredericton/Submitted)

Details about the parade route and road closures are available on the city's website.

The funeral service will also be live streamed at two locations — the Grant Harvey Centre and Hope City Church, formerly known as Sunset Church, said Gaudet.

CBC News will broadcast the funeral procession and service from noon until about 2 p.m. — on both CBC News Network and the main network, on radio, online at cbc.ca/nb and on Facebook.