Grinch strikes again, stealing Christmas presents from Miramichi community mailboxes

The Grinch has struck again in northern New Brunswick, this time, stealing Christmas presents from community mailboxes in the Miramichi area.

The Miramichi Police Force has responded to five incidents across the city over the past number of days, according to an advisory posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Once the doors to the boxes are pried open, the culprits are then stealing the contents, usually parcels, which are obviously more plentiful this time of year due to the holidays," it states.

On Monday, the Northeast District RCMP said it was investigating multiple mail thefts after someone forced open the community mailboxes in at least seven communities on the Acadian peninsula overnight Dec. 11 and stole the parcels inside.

The targeted mailboxes were in Paquetville, Duguayville, Shippagan, Caraquet, Lamèque, Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël and Pointe-Canot.

Canada Post officials declined an interview but did email a short statement, saying it takes the security of mail "very seriously" and works closely with police on such cases.

It's unclear if the cases are connected, but Miramichi police have been in contact with the RCMP.

They are reminding the public to be vigilant. Anyone who sees anything suspicious, such as people hanging around a community mailbox, is encouraged to call police immediately.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about their investigation to contact them.