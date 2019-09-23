New community garden aims to reduce food insecurity in Saint John

A project aimed at fighting food insecurity by helping people grow their own has opened in Saint John.

The Growing Place Community Garden and Greenhouse in the city's Crescent Valley neighbourhood has been in the works for two years. Meanwhile, fruits and vegetables were growing in many of the plots this summer.

Now, the vegetables are ready for harvest and the greenhouse frame is up.

At the garden's grand opening on Monday, the centre's Olivia Clancy said the greenhouse will have lots of space for people looking to flaunt their green thumbs.

They're now able to rent planting beds in the garden and grow their own food.

This is important for the north end community, where access to fresh produce isn't always readily available, Clancy said.

"There are a lot of low-income residents in Crescent Valley that might not have as easy access to fruits and vegetables as other people," she said.

"So having a space where they're able to grow their own fruits and vegetables, gives them that access to have fresh produce all summer long."

In addition to providing people with a place to grow their own produce, the garden will donate some crops to local food banks.

Helping newcomers

The neighbourhood also has a lot of newcomers to Canada, many of whom were farmers in their homelands.

"That was their livelihood, that's how they lived, and there isn't really space for that here," said Clancy.

"So when they started coming and settling in Crescent Valley, it sparked the idea of having a space and creating a space for those people to be able to grow their own veggies."

Mohamed Bagha, the managing director of the Saint John Newcomers Centre, says some newcomers need pointers in how to garden in a colder climate than they're used to. (CBC)

Mohamed Bagha, the managing director of the Saint John Newcomers Centre, said that while there are many farmers among newcomers, there is a learning curve.

"We have seen the number of people who are interested is [growing] by the day," said Bagha.

"We are also seeing newcomers learn about growing in Canada, which is sometimes a little different than growing in countries in warmer climates."

Still growing

Twenty-five plots were in place for use this summer, but Clancy said the garden will eventually have 42 plots up for grabs, seven of which will be wheelchair accessible.

The garden will also have workshops and classes for people who aren't experts in gardening.

"We really want to create this inclusive space for people who don't know how to garden," said Clancy.

"There's a lot of people in here that know everything about gardening … and that can be intimidating for people that have never gardened before," she said.

"So creating this focus on education and making sure that people know that they don't already have to know how to garden to get involved in The Growing Place, is really important to us."