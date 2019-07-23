People in need can get free snacks from fridge at Fredericton Public Library

A fridge full of fruit has been installed at the Fredericton Public Library, which hopes it will help combat hunger in the city's downtown.

The community fridge is aimed at people who need an extra snack to make it through their day.

Staff came up with the idea after other libraries were starting to address food security, said Julia Stewart, the library's director.

The concept is simple.

The fruit in the community fridge at the Fredericton Public Library is available to everyone. (Cassidy Chisholm/CBC)

"It's a free fridge full of food for the community to use whenever they want to, whenever we're open," Stewart said.

Stewart said the fridge is available to everyone and is meant to fill a void in the city.

"The Community Food Kitchen is not open on the weekends and there's not a lot of other options for people who may need a bite to eat as they make their way through their day," she said.

Stewart applied for a grant from the Fredericton Community Foundation a few months ago and after it was approved, staff purchased the fridge, which is stocked with fruits, including apples, oranges and nectarines. Bananas are available next to the fridge.

So [food security] is a big problem in Fredericton and it's something that we need to have a really cohesive plan to fix. - Alex Boyd, Greener Village director

Stewart thought the library would be a great place for the fridge because it's the busiest public space in the city.

"Because we have so many people that come through our doors every day, we thought it was a great idea for this location," she said.

Starting in August, the library will be working with Greener Village to introduce more items, such as yogurt and packaged snacks.

Alex Boyd, the executive director of Greener Village, said the fridge will help those in need, adding 10 per cent of the city population have visited the food bank.

Alex Boyd, the executive director of Greener Village, said the food bank will start providing a greater variety of snacks for the community fridge in August. (CBC News)

"If you think of your own family circle or your own friend circle, one in 10 people have come to visit Greener Village for help," Boyd said.

He said Fredericton needs a cohesive plan to attack the problem of food insecurity.

Having a place downtown where people can grab a snack is part of the plan.

"Snack foods do make a difference … something to tie you over between meals is helpful," Boyd said.

He said Greener Village is working with the library, the Fredericton Community Foundation and Community Food Smart to make the fridge possible.

The fridge now offers fruits including apples, oranges and nectarines, and there are bananas nearby. (Cassidy Chisholm/CBC)

"Here we've got a cool project that's us working with them and other partners as well, to cut maybe a little chip out of the food insecurity," he said.

"There's lots of people who are downtown who don't have access to food as regularly as they would like or as easily as they would like. And this is a way to make a little bit of a difference there."

Although the fridge just opened, Stewart said she's hoping it will allow people to focus on other things, such as borrowing a book or having a conversation, instead of worrying about where the next meal is coming from.

"The goal of the fridge is to fill that community need, to create a more welcoming space, a space where people aren't concerned about where they're going to have a bite to eat."