'Ability-to-pay' arbitration bill takes detour to municipal group for 3 months

The bill that would add an "ability to pay" provision to binding arbitration for municipal police and firefighters will now be discussed by a municipal decision-makers committee after it didn't get its scheduled second reading in the legislature on Friday.

"We certainly welcome that committee back again, which it should have been and it was premature to bring in the Bill 13 first reading before that," said Bob Davidson, a labour analyst with the New Brunswick Police Association.

New Brunswick Labour Minister Trevor Holder proposed amendments to the arbitration process in November. One change would require the arbitrator in a contract dispute to take into consideration a municipality's ability to pay for any wage increases.

Davidson said the municipal committee should've been considered before the bill was even brought to the house.

Glenn Sullivan, the president of the Atlantic Provinces Professional Fire Fighters Association, said drafting legislation before identifying an issue is poor governance. (CBC)

"They put the cart before the horse and hopefully they learn a lesson from this," he said. "We look forward to deliberations on the committee."

The municipal decision-makers committee includes members of the New Brunswick Police Association and New Brunswick firefighters and representatives from municipalities.

Glenn Sullivan, the president of the Atlantic Provinces Professional Fire Fighters Association, said he wants to have a fact-based discussion about the proposed amendments, and it's important to have it early on.

"You go to stakeholder input first of all [and] determine if there actually is, in fact, an issue before you draft legislation.

"To draft legislation prior to even determining if there is an issue is bad governance in our view."

The municipal committee, which hasn't been brought together since the late 1990s, will meet in the next three months to discuss the amendments and come up with a report for the law amendments committee, the next step for the bill as it goes through the legislature.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said he's pleased that the proposed amendments are going to be discussed by the committee, which includes representatives of muncipalities. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Municipalities across the province have been calling for changes to the Industrial Relations Act, arguing the existing process is "broken" and has created a financial burden for them.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling, who is pleased the bill will be discussed by the municipal decision-makers committee, said he and other municipal leaders support the proposed changes.

"This is something that is really unprecedented, that over 90 communities, 90 municipalities in New Brunswick got together to say this is a very important issue," Darling said.

"We respect first responders immensely. However, we need common-sense changes."

Premier Blaine Higgs said the committee was brought to his attention by Green Party Leader David Coon and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin. (CBC)

Premier Blaine Higgs said People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin and Green Party Leader David Coon both brought the municipal committee to his attention as a potential step in the process.

"When it was evident that the Greens were going to support it, and the Alliance were gonna support it, and of course, we were going support it, 'Well, OK, we'd better find a way to do this,'" Higgs said.

"So anyway at end the day, they did. Which was great. It was all parties coming together on doing what was right but that certainly wasn't the first process."

After the municipal decision-makers committee discusses the amendments, the bill will go to the law amendments committee for public hearings and then it will return to the house for second reading.