New Brunswick to appoint commissioner to examine systemic racism

The New Brunswick government will appoint a commissioner to examine systemic racism in the province, Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn announced Wednesday.

"We acknowledge that systemic racism exists here in New Brunswick and we want to better understand people's experiences, its impact and what we can do about it," Dunn, who is also the minister responsible for immigration, said in a statement.

"The appointment of an independent commissioner will result in timely recommendations, which will allow us to take prudent action to address this problem."

The full-time commissioner is expected to be appointed within three months and submit a public report within one year with recommendations on the development of a provincial strategy, based on consultations.

A total of $500,000 has been set aside.

The announcement comes just three months after Mi'kmaw and Wolastoqiyik chiefs in New Brunswick called for Dunn's resignation when she amended a house motion and removed the call for a public inquiry into systemic racism.

In December, the house debated a Liberal motion endorsing a call for an inquiry into systemic racism in the justice system. Mi'gmaw, Wolastoqey and other Indigenous communities had been calling for such an inquiry since the deaths of Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi at the hands of police last summer.

During that debate, Dunn amended the motion to remove any reference to an inquiry, and reworded it to focus on tackling recommendations already made by previous studies. That motion later passed with the amendment.

"The intent of the entire motion was an inquiry," Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Chief Bill Ward said at the time. "It wasn't to recognize systemic racism, we all know it exists already. We wanted action on it, and that's the appropriate action, and they took that away."

Three Mi'kmaw and Wolastoqiyik chiefs subsequently pulled out of a provincial working group set up to address Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations, saying the government was using the group to avoid having a public inquiry into systemic racism.

Objectives of commissioner

The commissioner will focus on conducting public consultations on the "nature and impact" of systemic racism on Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour and immigrants in New Brunswick.

The other objective will be "thorough documentation of experiences in an effort to gather qualitative and quantitative data."

This may include a review of previous recommendations, establishing a dedicated website, holding virtual meetings, receiving presentations and written submissions by email, mail or on the website, in-person meetings with the commissioner by invitation and on request, virtual consultation sessions with foreign nationals, employers and other groups as necessary.

The commissioner will develop a report by March 31, 2022, with recommendations for the government on the development of an action plan to address sector concerns such as: barriers to opportunity; equitable access to programs and services; and systemic racism in health care, education, social development, housing, employment and criminal justice.

Ensuring New Brunswick is a place where everyone feels welcome and accepted is critical to our social and economic growth. - Trevor Holder, post-secondary education, training and labour minister

The Executive Council Office will lead the recruitment of a commissioner to ensure an independent process, the province said.

The position will be posted publicly and applicants will be screened against the required competencies. The Executive Council Office will then prepare a submission to cabinet for the appointment of the commissioner.

The commissioner will have staff for policy and project management support.

"Ensuring New Brunswick is a place where everyone feels welcome and accepted is critical to our social and economic growth," Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder said in a statement.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us in terms of addressing systemic racism that has been ingrained over many generations and within our institutions. But we are confident that this work is an important step in the right direction."