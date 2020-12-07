Keswick Ridge actress plays year from hell in Match.com commercial

Playing 2020, the year from hell, was actually pretty easy for Keswick Ridge actress Natalie Roy.

She appears in a popular Match.com commercial as 2020, where she falls in love with Satan.

In what's depicted as a match made in hell, the pair first meet in Central Park to later adventure in an empty sports stadium, a movie theatre and other public areas devoid of people, steal toilet paper from a public washroom, and wish that the year never ends as they watch burning meteors plummet from the sky.

Currently living in New York city, Roy said she's honoured to play the comedic rendition of the year that's been hard for so many.

"We've just all been through a really, really tough year and it was just a moment in time when we all needed to laugh about it, we needed to have some levity and some joy and some lightness," told CBC's Philip Drost Friday.

Produced by actor Ryan Reynolds's production company Maximum Effort, the commercial reached over 220 million views on Youtube on Monday.

The commercial includes a plug for Reynolds' hit super hero franchise Deadpool, which the couple are watching in the empty movie theatre while they share popcorn.

Roy said she worked with Reynolds virtually, as he sent script edits and videos of himself acting out scenes.

"I do feel the scripts were so funny, and the physical comedy of the difference in size between myself and the gentleman playing the Devil was already so much great material that I actually feel like I didn't have to do much work," said Roy.

"I think it was the perfect story at the perfect moment for everything that we've all been going through."