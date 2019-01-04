Long-running clothing retailer closing both Saint John stores

After 30 years of business in Saint John, Colwell's Fashions is closing both its men's and women's boutiques in Brunswick Square.

"We have really enjoyed being in business," co-owner Catherine Johnston told CBC on Friday, the day the business announced its impending closure on Facebook.

Colwell's started its Brunswick Square operations three decades ago as a single store on the third level of the mall, which carried both men's and women's lines.

It expanded into two storefronts — one for men, and one for women — in 2007.

Colwell's women's boutique opened in 2007. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The leases for both spaces end Jan. 31.

Colwell's specializes in "high-end to medium-end" brands, including Michael Kors, Judith and Charles, 7 For All Mankind, Eileen Fisher, Cambio, and Mexx.

The boutique is the latest in a string of clothing stores that have closed in Brunswick Square.

In the past 18 months, Je Suis Prest, Pseudio, and Kadam have all pulled out of the uptown mall.

Colwell's closeout sale will last until the end of the month. The independent clothing retailer is the latest in a string of businesses that have closed in Brunswick Square, including Je Suis Prest, Kadam, and Pseudio. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Johnston attributed the closure to "a lot of different factors," including the changing retail climate in Saint John and the rise of online shopping.

Colwell's Fashions in Saint John is a separate entity from Colwell's Clothing, a Halifax-based retailer which will continue to operate, Johnston said.

"Overall, independent retail is a challenge in Saint John," Johnston said.

"We are very grateful for these 30 years. Thank you to all the customers, and to all the staff, who have offered exceptional customer service."

"We had a great run — and we're proud of what we have accomplished."