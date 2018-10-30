'Let's rock 'n' roll': Reno complete at once-trashed Saint John hotel

In fall 2017, it looked like the former Colonial Inn on the edge of uptown Saint John was fated for the wrecking ball.

After years of declining fortunes, the 1970s-era motel closed in August. Its boarded-up windows were covered in graffiti. Weeds grew through the cracks in the pavement.

Crews put the finishing touches on the new Days Inn sign at 175 City Rd. A year ago, the Saint John hotel was vacant and boarded-up and seemed destined for demolition. (Julia Wright / CBC)

But things started to change in September, when the, two-storey property was purchased by Ontario developers Malkit Singh and Devendra Patel for just over $471,000.

It was a "big challenge" — but crews got to work right away: taking out walls, ceilings, and carpet, and starting from "the bones up," according to Ankit Amin, who co-owns the property with Devendra Patel.

Before and after: 2017 versus 2018 at 175 City Rd. (Roger Cosman & Julia Wright / CBC)

On Sunday — after a year of demolition and renovations — the new Days Inn at 175 City Rd. welcomed its first visitors.

"It's a day-and-night difference," said Amin. "We left nothing from the old Colonial Inn here. During the construction phase we had at least 40 guys working every day here.

"Days, nights, weekends, whatever we asked them, they worked. And here we are."

Unexpected challenges

Nav Singh has been general manager for the project during the demolition and construction phases.

"There were a lot of things that we didn't expect at all," Singh said.

In addition to cleaning out broken furniture, old carpeting, syringes and other messes left behind by former occupants, "we basically had to redo everything that was over here."

That included the unanticipated challenge of rewiring and re-plumbing the entire building, as well as installing fireproofing measures and re-framing several rooms.

Before and after: the palm-tree mural and 1970s brickwork in the lobby of the former Colonial Inn, left, bears little resemblance to the bright, newly renovated entryway when the hotel reopened this month. (Brian Chisholm & Julia Wright / CBC)

All told, Singh said, the renovations came in at between $4 million and $5 million — somewhat more than the anticipated budget of $3 million.

It was the largest project he's ever worked on.

"We got it done: I'm standing here [after] less than a year — we were expecting to have it done in a year and a half," Singh said.

"That's the biggest achievement for me."

Singh thanked the city, fire officials and the "people of Saint John who made this project happen."

Negotiations were completed two months ago, Amin said, to re-open the hotel at 175 City Road as a Days Inn. (Julia Wright/ CBC)

Worth doing right

In recent years, many developers have arrived in Saint John with big plans to snap up dirt-cheap real estate and flip it for a profit.

But economic factors and the unpredictability of renovating old buildings means relatively few actually deliver.

Despite the size of the job, Singh said, "I knew that I had to get it done."

"It's something that I started and I'm not going to leave it done halfway. That's the motivation."

The developers, Singh said, are now preparing to move on to the next challenge: the Canada's Best Value in at 10 Portland Place in Saint John's north end, which they also purchased in September 2017 for just over $5.3 million.

The dining room of the Colonial Inn in 2017, versus its refinished 2018 incarnation. 'It's a day-and-night difference,' said co-owner Ankit Amin. (Brian Chisholm & Julia Wright / CBC)

It's almost double the size of the City Road property, with 140 rooms, an arcade, a full restaurant and a pool.

"We've just got to finalize a few things, and then we'll be working over there," Singh said.

Singh said he's confident the next project will be completed within a one-year timeframe.

Patel and Amin will continue to operate the City Road hotel as a Days Inn franchise. Currently, Amin said, the Days Inn is in its soft-opening phase, honouring a few dozens bookings for workers on the Irving Oil Refinery shutdown.

I knew that I had to get it done. It's something that I started and I'm not going to leave it done halfway. That's the motivation. - Nav Singh, general manager

The grand opening, he said, will take place in the coming weeks after hiring is finished and computer systems are online.

Singh said the Days Inn is still seeking resumés for a handful of positions, including cleaners and front desk reception.

"The people of Saint John are more than welcome to come apply," he said.

"People are waiting for it," Amin said. "And now it's ready: let's rock 'n' roll."