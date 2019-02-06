Skip to Main Content
2 injured after car hits a tow truck on the highway in Moncton

2 injured after car hits a tow truck on the highway in Moncton

A motor vehicle accident between a car and a tow truck closed down a section of the westbound lane of the Trans-Canada highway near Moncton on Tuesday evening.

Accident happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Molson Coors plant

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
Photographer Wade Perry took this photo of a vehicle after it hit a tow truck and then flipped over into a ditch in Moncton. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

A motor vehicle accident between a car and a tow truck closed down a section of the westbound lane of the Trans-Canada highway near Moncton on Tuesday evening.

The Moncton Fire Department, Codiac RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the accident around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on the highway near the Harrisville Boulevard exit near the Molson Coors plant.

Platoon Chief Brian Gaudet said the accident occurred as the tow truck driver was assisting a motorist, who they stopped to help.

"The reports indicated that a tow truck had pulled over to assist a vehicle to change a tire," said Gaudet.

"A second car came and struck the tow truck driver while he was changing the tire."

Gaudet said the tow truck driver was able to see the vehicle coming and was able to get out of the way and minimize their injuries.

The vehicle hit the tow truck, then rolled over into the ditch.

Gaudet said both the driver of the vehicle that hit the tow truck as well as the tow truck driver were injured and sent to hospital.

He said the department did not evaluate the injuries and could not comment on if the injured were still in hospital.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us