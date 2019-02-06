2 injured after car hits a tow truck on the highway in Moncton

A motor vehicle accident between a car and a tow truck closed down a section of the westbound lane of the Trans-Canada highway near Moncton on Tuesday evening.

The Moncton Fire Department, Codiac RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the accident around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on the highway near the Harrisville Boulevard exit near the Molson Coors plant.

Platoon Chief Brian Gaudet said the accident occurred as the tow truck driver was assisting a motorist, who they stopped to help.

"The reports indicated that a tow truck had pulled over to assist a vehicle to change a tire," said Gaudet.

"A second car came and struck the tow truck driver while he was changing the tire."

Gaudet said the tow truck driver was able to see the vehicle coming and was able to get out of the way and minimize their injuries.

The vehicle hit the tow truck, then rolled over into the ditch.

Gaudet said both the driver of the vehicle that hit the tow truck as well as the tow truck driver were injured and sent to hospital.

He said the department did not evaluate the injuries and could not comment on if the injured were still in hospital.