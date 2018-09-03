Woman, 49, dies following crash on Route 134

A 49-year-old Saint John woman has died following a head-on collision on Route 134 in Aldouane, N.B., near Richibucto.

The woman was a passenger in the vehicle.

RCMP said a car travelling northbound crossed the centre line shortly before 3:30 p.m. and collided with another car travelling southbound.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.