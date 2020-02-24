Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Dalhousie
A 49-year-old woman from Lorne died in a two-vehicle collision near Dalhousie.
Road conditions may have been a factor in the crash
A 49-year-old woman from Lorne has died in a two-vehicle collision near Dalhousie.
The collision happened on Route 11 in Point La Nim. just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release.
A vehicle travelling north crossed the centre line and was struck by another vehicle heading south.
The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
RCMP said road conditions might have been a factor in the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Part of Route 11 was closed to traffic.
