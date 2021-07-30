Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Moncton man, 33, dies after being struck by vehicle

A 33-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle near Scoudouc, N.B., according to RCMP.

RCMP say man died at the scene

Isabelle Leger · CBC News ·
A 33-year-old man from Moncton has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday. (David Bell/CBC)

A 33-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Scoudouc, N.B., on Saturday. 

The Sackville, Shediac and Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Highway 2 near the Scoudouc exit at about 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

"The pedestrian, a 33-year-old man from Moncton, died at the scene as a result of his injuries," say RCMP.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. 

The RCMP said a collision reconstructionist was at the scene to assist in the investigation. The highway has reopened after having been closed for several hours. 

 

