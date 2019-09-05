Mother of disabled man charged with fraud, theft from province gets new lawyer

The criminal case of a St. Martins mother accused of defrauding and stealing from the province in connection with the financial assistance she received to help care for her disabled adult son has been set over without plea for another month.

Colette Theriault's new lawyer requested the adjournment during a brief appearance in Saint John provincial court on Thursday to review disclosure.

Theriault is charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.

She allegedly misused the $5,156 a month the Department of Social Development provided for caregivers for her son Dominic between January 2014 and March 2018.

Dominic, or Nicky, as she calls him, will turn 29 later this month but functions at the level of a two-year old. He cannot speak and has seizures, so he can't be left alone.

Earlier this year, Theriault told CBC News she received monthly support from the province to hire personal care workers to come into her home and was given a free hand to manage her son's care, mainly because the province couldn't find a permanent aide itself.

Theriault said she sometimes had to pay more than the mandated $14 an hour to get workers to travel 40 minutes to her home and perform tasks, such as changing Nicky's diaper, so in the paperwork she submitted to the province, she brought the rate down by spreading the amount paid over more hours than were actually worked.

But she contends she never kept any of the money for herself and never exceeded the total monthly allotment for home care.

Theriault requested during her previous court appearance in July that the proceedings be held in French. Outside the courtroom Thursday, as she wheeled Nicky up and down the lobby in a wheelchair, she told CBC News she made the request so her son wouldn't be able to understand the nasty things being said about her.

"The only way you can hurt me is through my Nicky, so they hit the jackpot when they did [this]," she said.

Judge Marco Cloutier presided.

Colette Theriault and Nicky, 28, at their home in St. Martins. Theriault has been caring for Nicky alone since the province cut off assistance for personal care workers. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

Theriault, 55, who cares for Nicky full time on her own, will not have to attend court on Oct. 3, her lawyer Carley Parish said. Parish will appear on her behalf.

The Department of Social Development previously said it cannot comment on specific cases because of confidentiality, but it conducts audits at various times of the year for various reasons. If an audit reveals irregularities the case is investigated further and if it reveals inappropriate actions, officials pass the case on to the appropriate policing agency.

Theriault previously said she stopped receiving money from the province in April 2018 after the department got a tip she was misusing the funds and launched an investigation.

Theriault said she has refinanced her home, and she and Nicky are now surviving on $1,900 a month, which includes his $753 disability cheque.