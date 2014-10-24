RCMP raid marijuana grow-op at former Coles Island School

Southeast District RCMP raided a marijuana grow-op in the former Coles Island School on Friday morning.

There was a marijuana-growing licence "associated with the building," said Sgt. Jim MacPherson of the Sussex detachment.

But the quantity of marijuana discovered when police executed a search warrant at 8 a.m. exceeded the amount allowed, said MacPherson.

He could not say the amounts involved.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene, about 34 kilometres northwest of Sussex, without incident and released to appear in court in December to face charges, said MacPherson.

The man was the only person in the building at the time, he said.

The former K-5 school, located at 11390 Highway 10, closed before the 2015-16 school year.

The province sold the building and three adjacent parcels of land in January 2018 for $93,840, according to Service New Brunswick property records.

The building was previously assessed at $786,500.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation, said MacPherson.