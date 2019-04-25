Father testifies about call during chase, crash that killed his daughter

A Sackville man testified Thursday about being called one night almost two years ago by his daughter's best friend, who told him they were in a car being chased by a truck.

Then he heard screams and a crash.

Brian Novak was the third witness to testify for the Crown at a jury trial in Moncton for Patrick James Edward Cole, 27, of Riverview.

I heard 'Oh my God.' Then I heard a big bang. - Brian Novak

Cole is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of 19-year-old Nicole Novak of Sackville.

Novak testified his daughter's friend Molly Pierce called him at about 9:30 p.m. on July 16, 2017. She was a passenger in the car driven by Nicole that night.

Novak said Pierce told him they were "being chased by somebody" in a big Dodge truck.

He said he asked Pierce where they were, and she told them they were near home.

Novak testified he got into his own vehicle to try to find them.

"It went from that to screaming," Novak said. "I heard 'Oh my God.' Then I heard a big bang."

Patrick James Edward Cole, 27, of Riverview leaves court Thursday morning. Cole is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of 19-year-old Nicole Novak. (Shane Magee/CBC)

After hearing the bang, Novak said, there was silence for a time, then screaming by Pierce.

After seeing police cars go by his home, Novak followed the vehicles for several minutes and arrived at the crash scene to see paramedics pull his daughter from the vehicle.

Earlier on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Eric Lalonde gave his opening statement in the case.

He said Pierce and Nicole Novak were out for a drive, listening to music on the radio. Then they noticed a truck that started to follow them.

Nicole Novak, 19, died in a single-vehicle crash in Frosty Hollow in 2017. (Lise Norden/Facebook )

Lalonde told the jury they tried to get away from the truck by driving down a dirt road and turning off their vehicle's lights. He said Nicole Novak sped up, but so did the truck. Lalonde said the young women were followed for about 20 kilometres before the crash.

He said a witness is expected to testify about the two vehicles quickly going down Route 106. The car approached a curve and went off the road in a community called Frosty Hollow, he said.

The jury of six men and six women was selected Tuesday.

After the opening statement, two Mounties who responded to the crash testified about the scene and early investigation.

Const. Justin Beaulieu testified he was working in Sackville that night, when he was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at 9:57 p.m. near civic address 5717 on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow.

He said he found two women inside an extensively damaged red Toyota Corolla. Pierce, the passenger, was still in the passenger seat when he arrived at the scene.

'Significant injuries'

The driver, who he later determined was Novak, was slouched over on Pierce. She had "obviously suffered significant injuries" and was bleeding from her head, nose and mouth, Beaulieu said.

After helping paramedics remove Novak from the vehicle. He said there was no sign of alcohol on her breath or in the vehicle.

Beaulieu testified there was only one ambulance in the area, so Pierce's father, who had arrived at the scene, took his daughter to hospital in Sackville.

Novak was initially taken to hospital in Sackville but transferred to Moncton. She died two days later.

Const. Julie Jones testified about taking photos of the scene and interviewing Pierce the night of the crash. Based on Pierce's statement, Jones later traced the route the vehicles had taken.

Jones testified it was more than 20 kilometres along Route 935, Queen's Road, Fairfield Road, a rough dirt road, Cherry Burton Road and Route 106.

Gas station footage shows vehicles

Video surveillance footage from a gas station along the route played for the jury showed a car braking and turning onto Route 106 immediately followed by a truck.

During cross-examination, Cole's defence lawyer Nathan Gorham asked if there were any 911 calls from Novak or Pierce. Jones said she checked, but there weren't any.

He also asked whether there are any more direct routes the car could have taken to Sackville. Jones said there were.

Lalonde in his opening statement said Pierce is expected to testify during the trial, as well as a passenger in the truck.