Cold temperatures expected after New Year's storm

With most of the province under a snowfall warning, many New Brunswickers will be enjoying a quiet New Year's Day.

The storm is expected to bring 5 to 25 centimetres of snow today as a low-pressure system tracks across the province.

The snow will be heavy at times but will taper off this afternoon.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," said the national weather service.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Drivers are advised if visibility is reduced, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

The snow will change to showers over southern regions of the province before ending this afternoon. It will remain as snow in the northern part.

Strong winds and cold temperatures

The system will bring strong northwesterly winds and temperatures are expected to drop quickly tonight.

Temperatures range from –3 C in northern parts to 3 C in the south but those temperatures will drop from –16 with a windchill of –27 C. Long exposure in those temperatures could cause frostbite.

"This will give windchill values approaching warning level in the northwest Wednesday morning," Environment Canada said.

Winds will gust 30 km/h to 50 kn/h except gusting to 70 km/h along parts of the coast.