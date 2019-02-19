'Weight lifted' after $802 tip returned

Joselyn Sceeles knows she's a good server, but she also knows an $800 tip is likely too good to be true.

This Saturday, Sceeles was working the morning shift at Fredericton's Coffee Mill. She seated and helped two men get their coffee and breakfast and had a friendly conversation about their weekend plans to go sledding.

They paid, and Sceeles went about her day. An hour later a co-worker said, "We need to talk."

"We have all these little paper copies of receipts, and she brought me over and I looked at it and it was like $802, and I just, my jaw just dropped. I was like 'Oh my God, what do we do?'"

A $10 breakfast turned into an $812 bill for one Coffee Mill restaurant customer in Fredericton. (Submitted)

So they called the manager, who posted the receipt showing the $802 tip on social media. Many people shared the post and gave advice on what to do: maybe call the credit card company?

Two days later, after still not being able to track the man down, the manager called the credit transaction operator and was able to refund the tip.

"I mean it was a lot of money to get left," manager Katie Martin said. "It's tough to lose $800 in anyone's account."

Not the first time

Sceeles said customers leave extra-generous tips by accident sometimes, but she usually is able to catch the mistake and give the customers a refund before they leave.

Both Sceeles and Martin think the tip was an accident. But with the customer's identity still a mystery, there's no way to know for sure.

Manager Katie Martin was bale to refund the tip through the credit transaction operator. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

"The bill itself was $10, so normally we've seen people leave tips that are larger than the bill themselves and we've seen people, you know, generously leave things at the tables, which is very common to see. But this was a kind of a crazy amount that I've never seen."

Sceeles would like to meet him someday, just to laugh about it.

"I think it'll be really interesting if we find out who it is," she said. "But I mean, all in all, I'm just really happy, you know, [a] kind of weight lifted off my shoulders, knowing he's got the money back."