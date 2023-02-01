Codiac Transpo adding cameras to Moncton buses

Video surveillance cameras are being installed on Moncton's Codiac Transpo bus fleet.

The city says three buses are already equipped with seven cameras each. They will be installed on the rest of the fleet over the coming year.

"The idea is that it helps with safety and security for employees, for the bus operators, for passengers on the bus as well," Aloma Jardine, a spokesperson for the city, said in an interview.

"They're used quite extensively in transit systems across the country. So it's not really anything new."

Fredericton already has cameras on its buses, as does Saint John.

Cameras at the front of a Codiac Transpo bus, one that records what's happening in front of the bus while the other overlooks the interior. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Jardine said there wasn't a specific incident or spate of incidents that prompted the change, saying it's meant to assist in investigations that now depend on witness accounts.

"Obviously it doesn't stop an incident from happening, but sometimes it does act as a deterrent," Jardine said.

The cameras are installed in various locations on the exterior and interior of the bus, and they also record audio. One looks forward through the windshield, acting as a sort of dashcam, while others would record passengers.

The cameras aren't continuously monitored and access to the footage is limited, Jardine said. The footage will be retained for a set time before being deleted. It's expected to only be accessed in the event of complaints, police investigations or for insurance purposes, Jardine said.

WATCH | Why Codiac Transpo is adding cameras to its fleet: Codiac Transpo buses will soon have seven cameras each Duration 2:42 Codiac Transpo is adding surveillance cameras to its fleet, which the bus service says will help with employee and passenger security.

Bryan Butler, Moncton's deputy mayor and chair of the public transit governance commission, applauded the step in a statement.

Sheldon Phaneuf with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1290, which represents bus operators and mechanics, said the union welcomes anything that makes buses safer.

Phaneuf said Codiac has been fortunate not to see the same levels of violence being reported on transit systems in larger cities, like in Toronto.

"We do see occurrences that happen, whether it be a passenger who may be aggressive toward other passengers, or making other people feel uncomfortable, or brandishing a weapon," Phaneuf said.

"In some cases it could be somebody who has spat at a driver before, so there are incidents that happen locally."

He said the union sees the cameras as a good start, but would like protective barriers for operators and more training on things like mental health and de-escalation.

One of the interior cameras overlooks the rear bus door. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The cameras are expected to cost $200,000, funded in part by the federal and provincial governments.

It's part of a larger technology upgrade to buses that will include re-loadable fare cards and stop announcements.

Jardine said the parts that will provide audio and visual information about bus stop and transfer points have been ordered and are expected to be installed later this year.

Codiac Transpo's 37 buses serve Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview, but each owns a portion of the fleet.

The cameras are being installed on the 32 buses owned by Moncton.

Ashly Barron, a spokesperson for Riverview, said town council approved funding for installing cameras on the two buses it owns in its 2023 capital budget.

A spokesperson for Dieppe did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.