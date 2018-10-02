Avenir Centre crowds aren't taking advantage of extra public transit

The senior transit planner for Codiac Transpo says it hasn't figured out whether it needs more buses to get people to and from the new Avenir Centre in downtown Moncton.

Marie-Claire Pierce said extra buses have been put on for events since the centre opened a few weeks ago, but people don't seem to be taking advantage of the service.

"I'm a little surprised," Pierce said. "I thought maybe more people, because we have the best parking spot anywhere. We bring them almost right to the front door.

"We're a very car-cultured community or region, I guess you could say, and folks are finding a lot of parking as was stated."

"There's a lot of parking in the downtown core and I know there's a lot of free parking in the downtown core as well so people are making their own way to the centre in whatever comfort level they have."

Pierce said that for small events, anything under 6,000 people, Codiac Transpo has been putting two "helper buses" on the green and blue lines to deal with the overflow.

The blue line goes along Main Street toward Champlain Place and Dieppe, while the green line goes toward Mountain Road and Plaza Boulevard. For events over 6,000 people, five or more buses have been added to the green and blue lines.

People hop on a waiting bus following the Keith Urban concert on Sept. 12 in downtown Moncton. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The Keith Urban concert, which attracted 8,000 people, and the Moncton Wildcats home opener last Friday, which was a sell-out, both drew large crowds. The centre's capacity is 8,800.

"We really didn't see any more people taking the bus to the centre for the Wildcats as Keith Urban, so again we have folks out there monitoring at each of those events getting a good sense of what the requirements are for transit," Pierce said.

Pierce said if numbers don't increase, Codiac Transpo will look at cutting back on the extra buses.

"We didn't know what we didn't know, and now that we do know more, we'll probably decrease a few of those helper buses and then continue to monitor," she said.

Several initiatives have been offered to passengers, including extending hours of the extra buses and not charging after 10 p.m. for large events. Pierce said that was to clear out crowds from the downtown core in a hurry.

A Codiac Transpo bus transports customers out of the downtown core after Keith Urban played to 8,000 people. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Staff will continue to monitor things for a while, but for the next big event, the same number of extra buses will be used, she said.

Pierce said it will take a while to get a true picture of ridership for the Avenir Centre events, and the transit system will adjust accordingly.

"If we decrease the number of helper buses for events at the centre and then find that people are catching on to transit, then we'll look at adding another helper bus to make sure we're covering and making sure that it's comfortable for those folks that are using the system to get to the centre."