Codiac RCMP seek missing teenager, missing woman in separate cases

Police are asking the public to help find a missing teenaged boy and 34-year-old woman in unrelated missing persons cases in Moncton.

Shayne Gallant, 15, was reported missing from Moncton on Sept. 3.

He was last seen on the evening of Aug. 29 at his home on Mill Road, but was last heard from on Sept. 3 just after midnight.

Several leads have been followed in an attempt to locate him with no success. Police say Gallant's family is concerned for his well-being.

Gallant is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Reported missing Aug. 31

In a separate case, police say Charity St. Croix, 34, was reported missing to police on Aug. 31. She was last seen by her family on Aug. 5 at at her place of work on Lewisville Road in Moncton.

St. Croix was last heard from on Aug. 27 and while police have followed up on several leads, they have been unable to locate her.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

St. Croix is described as five-feet-one-inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair that may have purple highlights.

She has tattoos of a scorpion and a clover leaf on her shoulders.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Gallant or St. Croix is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.​