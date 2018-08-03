RCMP in Moncton search for 2 women after early-morning fire

Codiac RCMP are looking for two woman after a dumpster fire this week spread to a building at 683 Main St. in Moncton and damaged two restaurants.

The two women were seen on a surveillance camera near where the fire started. In the video, the women can be seen arriving on bicycles and rummaging around a dumpster.

A restaurant called Mexi's was damaged in the fire, which happened early Thursday morning.

Matthew Youden, the owner, said in an interview on Facebook that no one was hurt and he was able to open the restaurant that day. Things should be back to normal next week, he said.

"No damage to interior of our restaurant but some damage to the exterior walls," he said. He said other tenants in the building weren't so lucky.

JapanGo Sushi Moncton was damaged by the fire as well.

RCMP said the fire is considered suspicious.

"Police are looking to identify and speak to these two females, who were near when the fire appeared to have started, as they may have information that could assist the investigation," they said in a news release.

RCMP did't release any other details but asked anyone with information to call Codiac RCMP or Crimestoppers.