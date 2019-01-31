Moncton incident sends 3 people to hospital with injuries

Three people were sent to hospital with injuries following an incident in Moncton Wednesday night.

Platoon Chief Paul Bruens with the Moncton Fire Department, said crews responded to the corner of Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street around 10:30 p.m.

Bruens said 11 personnel from the Moncton Fire Department and several other first responders were on scene.

Bruens said police are investigating the incident and he doesn't know the nature of the victims' injuries.

A house in Moncton is taped off in the area following Wednesday's incident. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Nicole LeBlanc lives on Whitney Avenue, where she saw a heavy police presence near her home Wednesday.

"Neighbours were out on their porches trying to see what's going on," she said.

She said there was police tape blocking the street last night and police are still on scene this morning.