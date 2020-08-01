RCMP ask for help to find missing teen

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Rene Comeau was last seen on Snow Avenue in Moncton on Thursday. He was reported missing the same day.

Comeau is six feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown hair that may be dyed other colours, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red windbreaker, a black Adidas sweater, black track pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information should call Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.