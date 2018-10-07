RCMP seek public's help to locate missing 18-year-old

New
Kyle Arsenault has been missing since Sept. 29. Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate him.
Codiac Regional RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate 18-year-old Kyle Arsenault.
He was last seen on Sept. 29 on Dominion Street in Moncton. In a press release, police say they have followed up on several leads but have unsuccessful so far.
Arsenault is six feet and 214 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
He was wearing low-hanging grey pants, a grey T-shirt and carrying a brown and black book-bag when last seen.
Anyone with information about Arsenault is encouraged to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.