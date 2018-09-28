Death of 35-year-old woman in Moncton a homicide, police say

A woman found dead in Moncton this week was the victim of a homicide, say Codiac Regional RCMP.

Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35, was reported missing to police on Sunday, and her body was found Wednesday.

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a body being found on West Lane near Arden Street, behind the Moncton Hospital.

Police tape was put up at a pale green apartment house near the intersection.

RCMP arrested a 44-year-old man from Moncton on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.