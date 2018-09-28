Skip to Main Content
Death of 35-year-old woman in Moncton a homicide, police say
New

Death of 35-year-old woman in Moncton a homicide, police say

A woman found dead in Moncton this week was the victim of a homicide, say Codiac Regional RCMP.

Police have identified the victim as Candice Kennedy-Faguy

CBC News ·
RCMP are treating the death of a woman in Moncton as a homicide. (Radio Canada)

A woman found dead in Moncton this week was the victim of a homicide, say Codiac Regional RCMP. 

Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35, was reported missing to police on Sunday, and her body was found Wednesday.  

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a body being found on West Lane near Arden Street, behind the Moncton Hospital.  

Police tape was put up at a pale green apartment house near the intersection. 

RCMP arrested a 44-year-old man from Moncton on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us