Pitch to add 25 Codiac RCMP officers revised to spread hiring over 3 years

A call to add 25 more Codiac Regional RCMP officers next year has shifted to a slower approach, spreading the increase over three years.

The Codiac Regional Policing Authority revised its recommendation to increase the force to 172 members at a meeting last week following a less than enthusiastic reception in Moncton.

Codiac RCMP is responsible for Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview. The policing authority's budget is approved by each municipal council.

The board is now recommending a budget with five more officers next year, 10 more in 2024 and another 10 in 2025. Fourteen new civilian support positions would also be spread out over three years.

Don Moore, chair of the civilian oversight board for the Codiac RCMP, said the change was based on concerns councillors raised about measuring success.

Don Moore, chair of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority, has said the municipalities wanted options to spread the increase out over time because of the potential cost. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"We looked at it and said OK, you know what, we're not fully there on the proper implementation of this," Moore said.

"And one of the biggest things is the key performance indicators, setting out new targets for measurements of new success based on an increased police force in our community."

The policing authority has previously issued quarterly reports tracking things like the number of fatal crashes, property crimes solved within 12 months, overtime and policing cost per capita.

Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc said town council questioned how success would be measured when the policing authority presented its budget recommendation on Oct. 13.

"We need to be able to justify to our residents whatever decision we make," LeBlanc said.

"So that's why I wanted to know a little more information about what are some of those outcome measurements, what's the desired impact, I guess, from this increase? That's a big question that we really need answered."

Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc says town council questioned how the success of adding more officers would be measured. (Shane Magee/CBC)

LeBlanc said Riverview has yet to debate the request for more officers, but there's a general concern about public safety in the town.

"We recognize that status quo is not acceptable," LeBlanc said. "So whether it's adding a few more or adding 25 more, I can't say which direction council will lean to on that. But I think we recognize that there are more resources that are needed."

Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre says his city also sees a need for more officers.

"We agreed that there's a need to increase, given many types of complaints we've received from our citizens," he said, saying traffic issues and a lack of RCMP presence have been notable concerns.

Lapierre said they are also seeing more issues connected to homelessness and property thefts.

He said the policing authority's revised recommendation is welcome since it makes better financial sense.

"But also we'll be able to measure the progress, and who knows by the time we get to year three, maybe there will be less of a requirement," Lapierre said.

Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre says his city wants more police officers given complaints from residents about traffic and other issues. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

Adding 25 officers in next year, along with support staff, was projected to increase the policing authority budget from $39 million to $51 million.

Adding only five, with three civilians, would see the budget rise to $43.8 million next year. Either option includes a "base" increase to cover higher wages and other costs.

The policing authority had initially presented the recommendation for 25 officers in August at a closed-door meeting with the councils from Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview.

Moore has said the municipalities wanted options to spread the increase out over time because of the potential cost.

That led to options for three and five years. Emphasis was still on the one-year option when it was presented publicly to Moncton council earlier this month.

Several councillors appeared uneasy with the idea, pointing out an ongoing police study is examining whether to stay with the RCMP, the types of policing services required, and how many officers are needed.

The following week, the policing authority met and revised its recommendation.

Moore said the change wasn't necessarily because Moncton appeared ready to reject the increase.

"Some of the implementation on measurements of success wasn't fully thought out."

Councils in the three communities are expected to debate the policing authority budget recommendation as part of their regular budget talks later this fall.