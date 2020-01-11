RCMP end police operation at Dieppe city hall

The RCMP have ended their police operation at Dieppe city hall and reopened streets in the area after they were closed Saturday morning following a report of a suspicious package at the building.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said the report in came around 9 a.m. and city hall and the Dieppe public library were evacuated as a precaution.

The explosives unit was called to the scene to assess the package. Rogers-Marsh said nothing of interest was found in the package.

She said RCMP are investigating the circumstances around the package being left at the building.

Acadie Ave, Champlain St, Du Marché and Gauvin Rd in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dieppe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dieppe</a> have been re-opened to traffic. Police operation concluded. —@RCMPNB

Codiac RCMP had closed a number of streets in Dieppe as part of the police operation.

Acadie Avenue, Champlain Street, Du Marché Street and Gauvin Road are now open to traffic.