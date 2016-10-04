Man attempts to set Codiac RCMP building on fire
Fire in main lobby area started around 3 a.m. on Saturday
A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after attempting to set fire to the Codiac RCMP building on Main Street in Moncton, N.B.
Cpl. Luc Basque with Codiac RCMP said the reason why the man set the fire remains under investigation. It occurred around 3 a.m.
Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Brian McDonald said the fire was located in the main lobby area of the RCMP building.
"We could see the water coming out of the sprinkler system [when firefighters arrived] and upon further investigation we determined that there was something in the lobby that had been burning," McDonald said.
McDonald and Basque would not confirm what had been burning.
Three fire engines and a rescue truck responded to the fire.
RCMP officers used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. No one was injured.
The only damage was caused by water from sprinklers and is minor.
The incident is under investigation by fire investigators and Codiac RCMP.
