Assault charge laid against Codiac RCMP officer

An RCMP officer in southeastern New Brunswick has been charged with assault causing bodily harm by Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team.

The charge against Codiac Regional RCMP Const. Billy Parent-Roy was announced Thursday by the police oversight agency, which also carries out investigations in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP said in a July 2022 news release that the force had requested the agency investigate a June 29 incident with a 51-year-old man arrested under the Intoxicated Person Detention Act.

The man was transported to the Shediac RCMP detachment because Codiac RCMP cells in Moncton were closed at the time.

The SIRT news release says the alleged assault happened in Shediac. The RCMP news release from July says the man was in handcuffs and leg cuffs.

"While being moved to the cell area, an altercation ensued between the man and four RCMP members," the RCMP release from July states. It said an officer was injured, but the 51-year-old man wasn't.

New Brunswick RCMP requested SIRT investigate on July 29, a month after the alleged assault.

RCMP say the officer was placed on administrative duties on Aug. 4.

SIRT says Parent-Roy is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on May 25.

"RCMP members are expected to hold themselves to a high moral and professional standard," Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for the RCMP in New Brunswick, said in a statement Thursday about the charge being laid.

"We understand and respect the impact it can have on public trust when there is any allegation that a member has not met the standard that our communities deserve. We will continue to support any further investigation and the ongoing criminal proceedings, in order to ensure full accountability and transparency to the people of New Brunswick."

The statement said the force won't comment further given the court case.

The Serious Incident Response Team is a civilian-led agency that investigates incidents that stem from police actions, including death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence and "other matters of significant public interest."

New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have agreed to have the agency carry out investigations in New Brunswick.

The SIRT investigation was one of several underway into police actions in New Brunswick. One involves a man who died after being arrested by a Codiac officer in Moncton on Nov. 19, 2022.