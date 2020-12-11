How a team of weather-obsessed N.B. volunteers is contributing to daily forecasts

A group of New Brunswickers has spent the last decade contributing to weather forecasts and extreme weather event predictions from their homes, for free.

CoCoRaHs Canada, short for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, is a team of volunteers across the country – including 122 in New Brunswick – who measure precipitation of all forms in their own backyards, every day, all year round.

Information collected by the network is critical to a wide variety of weather reporters, including Environment Canada, New Brunswick River Watch and media networks.

It helps communities gauge what flood seasons will look like as warm weather approaches, helps agriculture and conservation organizations plan for the season ahead, and helps predict major weather events.

"By using low-cost measurement tools, stressing training and education, and utilizing an interactive website, our aim is to provide the highest quality data for natural resource, education and research applications," the network says on its website.

"The only requirements to join are an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and a desire to learn more about how weather can affect and impact our lives."

I use the information myself, too. I like to go kayaking, I like to know how much water may be coming so I can plan my trips. - Rick MacMillan, CoCoRahs volunteer

Rick MacMillan has been one of its volunteer citizen scientists for about 10 years, taking the daily pulse of precipitation from his home in Chamcook, near St. Andrews.

In an interview with Information Morning Fredericton earlier this week, MacMillan said observing the weather has always been a passion of his.

"So when the call came for volunteers I signed up," he said.

"I use the information myself too. I like to go kayaking, I like to know how much water may be coming in the waves so I can plan my trips."

Every morning at around 7 a.m., MacMillan uses a plastic rain gauge, which is about the size of a roll of paper towel with a funnel on top, to collect any precipitation that falls.

After 24 hours, he enters the information into the network via his smart phone, recording how much rain fell the day before.

It gets a little more complicated when it snows, MacMillan said. The network measures the snowfall's depth by melting it and providing a water equivalent.

Information is stored in the CoCoRaHs server, which can be accessed by the public.

CoCoRaHs began about 20 years ago, when a flood hit Colorado and prompted a climatologist to try understand more about how rain falls in different areas.

The network came to Canada in 2011, when Manitoba and Saskatchewan endured a massive flood.

About 650 volunteers across the country have continued to collect and measure rain and snow every morning since.

Anyone can be a part of CoCoRahs, the network's website says, as long as they have an interest in weather and a desire to learn.