Court dates set for 2 charged in cocaine trafficking probe

Two people charged as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking in the province appeared in Bathurst provincial court this week to get court dates for the myriad charges they are facing.

Emery Joseph Martin, 57, who RCMP say is a longtime member of the Hells Angels, appeared in court via video conference Wednesday morning, so a date could be set for his bail hearing.

Martin is facing several drug-related charges.

He will return to court on July 31, but the bail hearing will likely take place in September and could last up to five days, the court was told Wednesday.

Martin will remain in custody until that time.

Another woman who was also arrested as part of the same investigation into drug trafficking appeared in Bathurst court this week as well.

It was decided a preliminary hearing for Julie Michaud, 35, of Allardville will begin Nov. 5.

She is facing six charges, including trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and laundering proceeds of crime.