RCMP say human remains found near Port Elgin

RCMP say they have located human remains near Port Elgin in southeastern New Brunswick.

"The New Brunswick RCMP major crime unit has located human remains during the investigation of the suspicious disappearance of a 38-year-old man from Upper Cape, New Brunswick," Cpl. Hans Ouellette with New Brunswick RCMP said on Friday morning.

Ouellette said the remains will be sent for an autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Information from the public led police to the scene on Thursday outside an abandoned mobile home in Coburg where the remains were found.

Ouellette said police were already in the area carrying out searches for James (Jamie) Leard of Upper Cape.

Coburg is a rural area about 17 kilometres west of Upper Cape.

Leard was last seen at a home in Upper Cape on May 26. He was reported missing two days later. On the same day, his car was found abandoned in Springhill, N.S.

RCMP have described his disappearance as suspicious based on information gathered during the investigation.

"We are currently still awaiting positive identification, so we cannot confirm yet that we have located the body of Jamie Leard," he Ouellette said.

Investigators have been in contact with his family to keep them informed of the discovery.

On Thursday, a Facebook page set up to help the search for Leard was changed to a memorial page with people posting memories of Leard and condolence messages to his family.