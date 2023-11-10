Hopes for 'normal life' fade as stink from Richibucto shell plant persists

Another deadline has come and gone for Coastal Shell Products and nothing has changed for the residents of Richibucto, says the founder of the community's "Stop the Stink" campaign.

Maisie Rae McNaughton of the Kent Clear Air Action Committee, said the smell emanating from the crustacean shell processing plant has been as bad as it's always been.

Thursday was the deadline imposed by the government in the company's latest approval to operate.

According to the document, Coastal Shell Products was supposed to install "UV photooxidation technology" before Thursday and ensure it's "fully functional" and being used when the plant is running.

The company was also required to ensure something called "the Baghouse" was installed and fully functional by Thursday.

Both of those components were included in the company's February 2023 plan to reduce the odour residents have complained about since the plant opened in 2016.

The Department of Environment was asked on Thursday to clarify what was required by the deadline — and whether it was done — but did not respond by publication time.

Messages left at the company's office, and for president Omer Gaudet, were not returned.

More upgrades, another deadline

The latest approval, which took effect on Aug. 1, includes a separate deadline that deals specifically with odours. It requires the company to install new "odour control technology" at the plant before July 31, 2024.

Judging by the smell that continues to waft through the community, McNaughton doesn't believe anything has changed as of the initial Nov. 30 deadline.

"Nothing has changed in terms of the smell or the sound. This past Sunday, the smell — it was incredible. When it was not even running, the ambient odours were just out of control. But on a Sunday, inspections won't happen."

In August, the New Brunswick government renewed the operating licence for the Coastal Shell Products plant in Richibucto, but with the condition that it upgrade its technology to reduce emissions and odour. The first deadline was Nov. 30. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

McNaughton has asked for an update on the status of the plant but has also not received a response. She suspects the province has granted the company an extension. After all, the approval to operate explicitly states that they may be granted an extension if it's needed.

In the meantime, McNaughton said residents "can't live a normal life."

"Our sleeping cycles are affected, our mental health is affected, our tourism is affected."

She said people want to leave the community but house values have dropped.

"Irreparable harm has occurred, is occurring, and it looks like, will continue to occur to the members of my community," said McNaughton.

Residents have banded together and gone to court to try to get sn injunction against the company.

On Aug. 1, they made their case in front of Justice Christa Bourque, who reserved decision on the injunction.

So far, no decision has been made, said Vincent Savoie, one of the lawyers for the residents.

While residents await word on the injunction, Savoie said a separate civil action against the company and its owners continues to make its way through the courts.