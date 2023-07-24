Residents dismayed by renewal of operating licence for odour-producing plant

Residents of a coastal New Brunswick community won't get a reprieve from what they describe as a noxious odour from an industrial plant for possibly another year.

The New Brunswick government is allowing Coastal Shell Products to continue operating in Richibucto, a decision that has disappointed residents who've complained for years about a smell comparable to that of rotting seafood mixed with burned wires.

"My community is just absolutely devastated," said Maisie Rae McNaughton, founder of the "Stop the stink" campaign in Beaurivage — the governing entity that includes Richibucto — and a member of the Kent Clean Air Action Committee.

"I wish I could show you the hurt that is happening in my community. I wish I could let you hear the phone calls and the messages that I received because people are just dismayed, they're heartbroken, they are just feeling completely uncared for."

Formerly known as Omera Shells, the company has been operating in Richibucto since 2016 and describes itself on its website as a "crustacean shell drying facility." The plant heats and dries old lobster and snow-crab shells and shrimp skins that are then ground into a powder that's used for fertilizer and animal feed.

But since 2017, residents have filed hundreds of complaints, held protests, signed petitions, talked to politicians, and launched seven separate lawsuits against the company and its four owners.

McNaughton said she held out hope their concerns would be heard, and the province would not renew the company's operating licence, which expired Monday.

She said she thinks the company should be required to move the plant to another area where the smell won't affect nearby residents.

Instead she received an email from Environment Minister Gary Crossman on Monday afternoon, informing her his department was renewing Coastal Shell Products's operating licence but with conditions.

The first condition is it install new emissions technology before Nov. 30, or have its licence revoked.

The second condition will be that the company install new "odour control technology" at the plant before July 31, 2024.

It's unclear from the email whether the installation of new emissions technology will in any way address the odour residents have complained about.

In his email, Crossman said department staff will continue to monitor odours from the plant through frequent site visits and odour surveys.

"While it is evident that some residents remain displeased with the facility operating in the region, Coastal Shells will continue to operate under an approval issued by [the department] as of August 1, 2023," Crossman said in his email.

Environment Minister Gary Crossman said in an email to McNaughton that department staff will continue to monitor odour from Coastal Shell Products. (CBC News file photo)

Crossman said the plant will continue to be restricted to operating only between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., but suggested this could change once new equipment is installed and is effective in addressing the odour.

He said based on the results of numerous odour surveys, the department has not been able to "validate" odour concerns when the plant is not operating — a statement McNaughton strongly takes issue with.

"This past Sunday we couldn't even go outside all day because it was that bad," she said.

CBC News requested an interview with Crossman on Tuesday but was only provided an emailed statement from him.

In it, he described the conditions on Coastal Shell Products as "stringent."

"As the minister of Environment and Climate Change, I take my role extremely seriously," Crossman said.

"I understand there are concerns in the community — we've heard you and we've acted to ensure the problems are addressed."

Company creating 'remediation plan'

Coastal Shell Products declined to do an interview with CBC News on Tuesday.

In an emailed statement attributed to its management team, the company avoided making any specific references to odours, but said it will be meeting new operating requirements by putting forward a "remediation plan to resolve the ongoing issue raised by some area residents."

"Coastal Shell Products wishes to work with the community towards a harmonious solution to current issues," the company said.

The company said it is willing to share how it plans to handle emissions with groups and individuals interested in listening to the plans.

"We're not interested in spending time with groups whose only goal is to shut our plant down and put all of our 26 local employees out of work while leaving the seafood processing facility without a solution for their shell by-products."