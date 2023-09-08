Coastal N.B. residents join forces against devastating hurricanes

As Pierre Landry walks across his backyard, he points out lingering signs of post-tropical storm Fiona's force along parts of New Brunswick coast.

The powerful surge sent waves crashing up his property in Grand-Barachois, about 35 kilometres northeast of Moncton, carrying massive piles of debris into his tree-lined lawn.

In the brush on the side, Landry reveals a large wooden railway tie and a part of a dock — both delivered by the storm.

"I've got a buffer zone, but that buffer zone could disappear pretty quick," he said. "My major concern is it reaching my house."

Residents of Cap-Acadie have launched a citizen network to share ideas and help each other before and after storms.

Landry, who has lived in Grand-Barachois for 21 years, is part of a new group of residents on New Brunswick's southeast coast working to better prepare for future storms.

The "citizen network" is bringing together coastal property owners in the Regional Town of Cap-Acadie to share ideas and help each other before and after hurricanes.

New Brunswick is now in the heart of hurricane season, when storm activity is historically the most active.

It's looking like it could be a busy fall on the coast. Last month, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its forecast to a 60 per cent chance of an above normal season.

Landry at the shoreline of his home in Cap-Pelé, part of the newly formed Regional Town of Cap-Acadie. While some residents in the area are reinforcing seawalls, the coast is seeing substantial erosion. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Landry said he's looking for ideas to better protect his property and help with the massive cleanup after a storm hits.

"I'm wondering when the next one is going to come," he said.

"A lot of people have a lot of valid concerns. What is it going to look like the next time?"

Farther down the coast in Cap-Pelé, Paul Landry's property is separated from the ocean by a seawall and a thick buffer of vegetation. Past storms have battered this stretch of shoreline and caused four feet of erosion to his front yard.

Landry added a dense buffer zone of vegetation to protect his home. During Fiona, it helped prevent flooding in front of his home. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Landry said his home was spared by Fiona, but the entire neighbourhood was devastated.

"When we got up the next morning, there was significant damage all around us. We felt it was important to do something constructive about it to reduce the risks of damages that are occurring more and more on our properties," he said.

Landry said he hopes people in the area look to new solutions, including using plants, vegetation and no-cut zones to slow erosion and storm surge.

"We know one thing, rocks alone will not stand the test for a long period of time," he said.

"It's in the interest of the community that we do all that we can to protect the shoreline, because it will in the long term have a significant impact on the quality of our beaches if we don't."

The citizen network is gathering for a launch event this coming Saturday. More than 40 coastal property owners have signed up to join.

Madeleine Delaney LeBlanc's home was once surrounded by dense trees. Most were taken down by the winds from post-tropical storm Fiona. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Madeleine Delaney LeBlanc's house was once surrounded by a dense forest of trees. After Fiona flattened most of them, she can see far down the point.

The storm surge brought water over the rocks and up to the lawn in front of her home.

LeBlanc is one of the first members of Cap-Acadie's new citizens' group focused on hurricane preparedness. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

LeBlanc is joining the citizens' group to prepare for the next storm.

"Getting concerned or getting worried is not enough," she said. "We need to try to prevent the damage and help repair it if it happens."