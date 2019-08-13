Coast Guard vessel crew was training when gulf speed limit was breached

The crew of a Canadian Coast Guard vessel was training when it violated a speed limit last month meant to protect North Atlantic right whales, the federal government says.

Transport Canada announced Monday that it fined the Cape Edensaw and Cap d'Espoir $6,000 and $12,000 respectively for violating a temporary slowdown in shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

In 2017, the coast guard 's Sir William Alexander was fined $6,000.

The coast guard wouldn't provide an interview Tuesday. Spokesperson Barre Campbell said in a statement the coast guard will "fully comply with the terms" of the fine issued by the other federal department.

Search and rescue boats

The Cap d'Espoir was "conducting a training exercise" at the time of the infraction July 19, Campbell said. The Edensaw was "in transit" on July 13, Campbell said without elaborating.

A federal website describes the vessels as search and rescue lifeboats with a crew of four. They have a maximum speed of 25 knots. The statement did not say how fast the vessels were going above the 10-knot limit.

The Canadian Coast Guard was fined $12,000 after the Cape Edensaw violated the speed limit July 13. Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the vessel was 'in transit' that day. (Canadian Coast Guard)

The federal government imposed speed restrictions June 26 as endangered right whales were found dead in the gulf. Eight have died in Canadian waters this year, with three deaths linked to ship strikes. There are only an estimated 400 right whales still alive.

The coast guard 's Marine Communications and Traffic Services tracks ships in real time and advises Transport Canada about non-compliance.

Cases are reviewed based on data collected by the coast guard. The federal government told CBC News last year that if enough evidence exists, a marine safety inspector could be dispatched to collect more information, including the vessel's log book. The marine safety inspector can issue a fine if non-compliance is verified.

Jonathan Wilkinson, the minister responsible for the coast guard, didn't mention the vessels when asked by a reporter July 22 about ships speeding in the gulf.

Wilkinson said there were about 17 instances of vessels violating the speed limit, though "most" were just barely above the limit, which may have been as a result of waves.

Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, right, spoke about vessels violating the speed limit during a visit to Dieppe in July, days after the coast guard craft breached the limit. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"Those are not the ones that we're worried about," Wilkinson said. "We're worried about people who are either consciously ignoring or are going much too fast, or are simply not aware.

"Although, you know it's hard to believe that people are not aware — and those are the ones where we will be ensuring that we follow up and address those in a way that the regulations allow."

Wilkinson spoke at a Transport Canada airport hangar to thank those involved in whale rescues and surveillance efforts three days after Cap d'Espoir violated the speed limit and nine days after Cape Edensaw.

The coast guard vessels were among six Transport Canada said it had fined Monday. Vessel owners have 30 days to appeal the fine. Most of the other vessels fined are much larger than the Coast Guard craft.

The Princess Ashita, a 29-metre yacht, was fined $6,000. The 183-metre tanker Isola Celeste and 108-metre cargo ship Oslo Bulk 3 were each fined $6,000. The container ship MSC Diego, at 259 metres, was fined $12,000.

Nine fines have been issued this year. Fines can be as high as $25,000.

In 2017, after slower speeds were introduced to protect right whales, 14 vessels were each fined $6,000 for breaching the speed limit. Eleven of the 14 fines were for speeds of between 10.5 knots and 13.3 knots.