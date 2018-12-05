Community reeling in wake of CN employee death at Edmundston rail yard

People in the Edmundston area are reeling after a 33-year-old CN employee died in a workplace accident at the local rail yard Tuesday.

Initial indications are that the father of two, whose identity has not been released, was killed as a railcar reversed at the Edmundston yard at about 8:30 a.m., according to Eric Collard of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

CN and the Transportation Safety Board were investigating the scene on Wednesday.

Jean-Marc Morneault, who worked in Edmundston's CN rail yard for 36 years — mostly running the trains — feels distraught by the latest death in the community.

Morneault said he didn't know the employee who died but says it has a direct impact on him because of his line of work for so many years.

"It's pretty hard," said Morneault, who has been retired for nine years. "It shouldn't happen to a new employee or an old employee, but you cannot control accidents."

He said people in the community have also been left wondering about what caused the man's death, particularly those who have worked in the field.

"Even if we didn't know the guy, it's still our background," he said. "We're really sad that it happened."

A 'passionate railroader'

Christopher Monette, director of public affairs at Teamsters Canada​, the national trade union that represents CN rail workers, said the man had been working for CN since September as a conductor and foreman trainee.

"He was a really passionate railroader and obviously someone who's going to be missed by all of his Teamster brothers and sisters," said Monette.

Monette said the matter is still being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board and the union is working alongside them. Monette said the union has also been in contact with CN. He didn't elaborate any further, as the matter is under investigation.

The union represents 12,000 rail workers across Canada.

"We promise them and our members that we're not going to stop pushing to improve rail safety across this country," he said.

Jonathan Abecassis, spokesperson for CN, said the company wouldn't be commenting any further on the incident out of respect for the late employee's family.

5th fatality in 13 months

On a regular day, Morneault said the rail yard isn't too busy. There are about two trains that come in from Toronto to Halifax or Moncton. And on a busy day, he said there are about six trains that come into the city.

Morneault said he has heard of incidents like this happening in other parts of Canada, but not Edmundston.

"We probably had some near misses but that wasn't too bad," he said.

Jean-Marc Morneault worked at the rail yard in Edmundston for 36 years and has never heard of an incident like this happening in the area.

The death marks the rail industry's fifth workplace fatality in 13 months, according to the union.

This was the second serious railway injury in the region in two weeks.

A Via Rail employee was hit by a passenger train as it slowed at the Truro, N.S., train station on Nov. 23.

CBC News has asked the Transportation Safety Board for an interview.