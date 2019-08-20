Pedestrian injured after being struck by CN train in Moncton
CN says a pedestrian suffered non-fatal injuries after an "incident" involving one of its trains at the Church Street crossing in Moncton. The circumstances surrounding the apparent collision are under investigation.
CN confirms 'incident' at Church Street crossing, says circumstances are unclear
A pedestrian suffered what are described as "non-fatal injuries" after being struck by a train in Moncton Tuesday evening.
CN has confirmed an "incident" involving one of its trains and a pedestrian.
The company said in a statement that the incident occurred just east of the Church Street crossing. The train came to a halt for about an hour, blocking five major Moncton intersections while first responders attended the scene.
"The latest information indicates non-fatal injuries," it said in an email statement.
The intersections are now clear and CN says the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.