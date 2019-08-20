Pedestrian injured after being struck by CN train in Moncton

A pedestrian suffered what are described as "non-fatal injuries" after being struck by a train in Moncton Tuesday evening.

CN has confirmed an "incident" involving one of its trains and a pedestrian.

The company said in a statement that the incident occurred just east of the Church Street crossing. The train came to a halt for about an hour, blocking five major Moncton intersections while first responders attended the scene.

"The latest information indicates non-fatal injuries," it said in an email statement.

The intersections are now clear and CN says the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.